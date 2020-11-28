Apple’s Health Strategic team creates a cool video ad campaign for Lumipoints

In September this year, we learned about Apple’s partnership with Lumihealth in Singapore. Now Apple’s Health team is helping drive the adoption of Lumipoints with some slick video ads that have the classic Apple look and feel.

LumiHealth is a personalized program to encourage healthy activity and behaviors using Apple Watch.

The first-of-its-kind program was designed by Singapore’s Health Promotion Board in conjunction with Apple as part of the country’s Smart Nation initiative, a national effort to leverage technology to deliver benefits to its citizens and businesses.

Basically it’s an incentive-driven wellness program where participants can earn LumiPoints by completing activity challenges, wellness challenges, and other tailored challenges to help Lu advance on his journey.

This partnership program was announced by Apple on Sept 15th’ 2020.

We have learned that Apple’s strategic health content team has been helping with designing the ad campaign for the roll-out of Lumipoints.

The video was posted by Kenneth Teng, who is a content producer and works for the Health Strategic initiatives division at Apple, Singapore.

Ken is responsible for content production for all the health initiatives in SG. Here is the entire Lumipoints campaign from YouTube.

The new ads to encourage adoption of Lumipoints in fact have that special Apple’ish design elements to it that we are so used to seeing in other Apple commercials.

This appears to be a super cool wellness initiative that is being tried out by Apple. We wouldn’t be surprised if Apple decided to roll out some of the cool features with Fitness+ at some point.